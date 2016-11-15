Two American women caught up in row over tweet calling First Lady Michelle Obama, ‘Ape in Heels’

Washington,Nov15:TWO American women , mayor and local business leader ,are under pressure to resign over a racist post about First Lady Michelle Obama that has sparked a social media row.

Clay County Development Corp director Pamela Ramsey Taylor made the post following Donald Trump’s election as president, saying: “It will be refreshing to have a classy, beautiful, dignified First Lady in the White House. I’m tired of seeing a Ape in heels.”

Clay Mayor Beverly Whaling responded: “Just made my day Pam.” The post, first reported by WSAZ-TV, was shared hundreds of times on social media before it was deleted.

The Facebook pages of Taylor and Whaling couldn’t be found Monday. A call to the Clay County Development Corp. went unanswered and Whaling didn’t immediately return a telephone message.

An online petition has been launched, calling for Whaling and Taylor to be fired.

The petition titled ‘Terminate Clay County Mayor and County Development Corp Director For Calling Michelle Obama an “Ape in Heels”’, has had more than 33,000 online supporters so far.

The non-profit development group provides services to elderly and low-income residents in Clay County. It is funded through state and federal grants and local fees.