Two animal waste units located near the R K Puram , are polluting the lake, engaged in extraction of oil from animal waste

Hyderabad,July21: Residents of RK Puram have complained that two units located near the R K Puram flyover, engaged in extraction of oil from animal waste, are polluting the lake. They said that the two units, located in the vicinity of the lake, are releasing oil extracted from pig fat into the water body.

According to the local people, the animal fat is brought from the local piggeries and processed in the two small units located near the lake. The refined substance is filled in big drums while the remaining is released through a pipeline into the lake causing pollution.

The residents shot videos and captured pictures of the pollution levels in the lake, owing to the polluting units.The locals also alleged that the animal waste are disposed into the lake every day.

The pollution control board and MRO Malkajgiri were informed about it but they have not issued any notices, they said.