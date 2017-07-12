Two Army jawans martyred and three others injured after suspected terrorists open fire in Kupwara district

Srinagar/Jammu and Kashmir, July 12: At least two Army jawans were martyred and three others were injured after suspected terrorists opened fire on Army personnel in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

According to a News18 report, the army men were shot dead by Pakistani army soldiers.

The incident took place in Keran sector of Kupwara today afternoon.

This comes after three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in an overnight encounter with security forces in Budgam district.

The terrorists were eliminated in a joint operation conducted by the Rashtriya Rifles, Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

A cache of arms and ammunition and warlike stores were recovered by the security forces from the gunbattle area.

On Monday night, a group of terrorists killed at least seven Amarnath pilgrims and injured 32 others as they struck a bus in Kashmir’s Anantnag district, in the worst attack on the annual pilgrimage since the year 2000.