Two army men killed as Pakistan, Indian troops exchange fire across LoC

New Delhi, Sep 29: Minutes after the DGMO confirmed that India had carried surgical strikes across the LoC in PoK, Pakistani newspaper The Dawn carried a report stating that two of their army men had died when troops exchanged fire over the Line of Control.

The exchange of fire began at 2:30am, ISPR said, and continued till 8:00am.

“Pakistani troops befittingly responded to Indian unprovoked firing on the LoC in Bhimber, Hotspring Kel and Lipa sectors,” the statement said.

The latest incident of cross-border firing comes as tensions simmer between Pakistan and India over the Kashmir issue, days after India accused Pakistan of involvement in the Uri army base attack in India-held Kashmir ─ an allegation that Pakistan has rejected.

Despite a 2003 border ceasefire agreement signed by both countries, cross-border firing along the working boundary is intermittent with both parties frequently accusing the other of breaching it.