Two more arrest in Tamil Nadu for allegedly spreading rumours about Jayalalithaa ‘s health in social media

Chennai, Oct 13: Two more persons have been arrested in the state for allegedly spreading rumours about chief minister J Jayalalithaa ‘s health in social media.

The arrested have been identified as T Thirumaniselvam (28), a native of Thootukudi district and works in a bank, S Balasundaram aka Balu (42) from Pammal works in a private company in the city.

Police said the duo were spreading rumours about the health of the chief minister on Facebook, based on which they were arrested on Thursday.

On Monday, based on the complaint from AIADMK IT wing secretary, G Ramachandran, the Chennai Crime Branch arrested Satish Sharma, from Namakkal and P Madasamy from Madurai.

Police have so far registered 55 cases against those spreading rumours about the chief minister’s health and arrested four people. They have also launched a search for the others spreading such rumours.