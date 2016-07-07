Two arrested in Kupwara for alleged gang rape

July 7, 2016 | By :

Srinagar, July 7  Two persons were arrested by police on Thursday in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district for alleged gang rape of a woman.

A senior police officer said in summer capital Srinagar, “A complaint was lodged by parents and neighbours of a female in Police Station Lalpora Kupwara, that the woman had been raped by two persons, namely Jaffar Ahmad Khan, resident of Diver, and Manzoor Ahmad Lone resident of Dardpora.

“On the receipt of this complaint an FIR number 74/16 was lodged in Police Station Lalpora.

“Both the accused have been arrested.

“The medical examination of the female has been conducted and further investigation is on”.

(IANS)

Tags: ,
Related News
One arrested over gangrape case of minor girl in Uttar Pradesh
Gang-rape of model, Delhi court dismisses bail plea of all accused
Model, who was gang-raped in Delhi records statement
Woman gang-raped and looted by a taxi-driver and his associate in Greater Noida
Something unwonted: Gang of five men molested two transgender women at their residence in Karachi
Protests broke out in Kotkhai against the gangrape and murder of a Class X student in Shimla
Top