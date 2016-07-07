Two arrested in Kupwara for alleged gang rape

Srinagar, July 7 Two persons were arrested by police on Thursday in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district for alleged gang rape of a woman.

A senior police officer said in summer capital Srinagar, “A complaint was lodged by parents and neighbours of a female in Police Station Lalpora Kupwara, that the woman had been raped by two persons, namely Jaffar Ahmad Khan, resident of Diver, and Manzoor Ahmad Lone resident of Dardpora.

“On the receipt of this complaint an FIR number 74/16 was lodged in Police Station Lalpora.

“Both the accused have been arrested.

“The medical examination of the female has been conducted and further investigation is on”.

