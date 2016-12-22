Two arrested for posing as cops and looting Rs2crore from a diamond jeweler in Mumbai

Mumbai,Dec22:  A woman, posing as a police inspector, and his male associate have been arrested for allegedly looting Rs 2 crore belonging a diamond jeweller, police said today.

The complainant, Kamal Kultiya, told police that he had given Rs 2 crore in cash for exchange to his landlord Mukesh Garg that was taken from him at Pitampura by three persons, including a woman who posed as a police inspector, on December 8.

Garg said the woman posing as police inspector in plainclothes and her accomplices intercepted him and accused him of carrying black money and took the bag containing cash and threatened him.

A case was registered at Maurya Enclave police station and an investigation was launched.
Police managed to arrest the accused Dipak Goyal and recovered Rs 15 lakh of the money from his Pitampura house, DCP (North West) Milind Dumbere said.
His female accomplice Ratna Behl was arrested at his instance. A pistol and five live cartridges were recovered from her.
Efforts are being made to arrest other accused in the case, he added.

