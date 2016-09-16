Two arrested for stealing over 900 iPhones worth Rs 2.25 cr in Delhi

NewDelhi,Sept16:Two persons have been arrested from Mahipalpur area of south Delhi for allegedly robbing a truck carrying over 900 iPhone 5s mobile phones worth Rs. 2.25 crore, police said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Mehtab Alam, 24, and Arman, 22, both residents of Mahipalpur. Mehtab Alam was arrested from Mahipalpur while Armanwas arrested from Rangpuri area of south Delhi, the police said.

The police recovered over 900 iPhone mobile phones and the car used in the crime from them.

According to the police, the robbery took place on September 13, when the truck was carrying the mobile phones from Okhla area of south Delhi to Dwarka in south-west Delhi.

The two, along with their accomplices, held the truck driver captive before robbing themobile phones near Rajokri flyover, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Ishwar Singh told reporters.

The officer said the robbers then dumped the driver near Dwarka Link Road.

“During investigation it was found that two robbers — Bhola and Pradeep — were the former drivers of the truck, and had left their jobs two weeks ago,” the officer said.

“We also found that on the day of the incident both the drivers had followed the same route which was used by the truck carrying the mobile phones,” Mr Singh said.

The accused have also confessed to having committed the crime along with their accomplices Bhola, Rahul and Jitender, the officer added.

The police was conducting raids to arrest the remaining gang members.