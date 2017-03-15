Two ATM’s ransacked and damaged for lack of cash by student in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, March15:Two ATM centres in Hyderabad were damaged on Tuesday, after a frustrated student looking for cash, broke their glass panes.

According to reports, Amir Khan (24), was trying to withdraw some cash in Koti after traffic policemen detained his bike for not paying pending challans.

“Amir said that he at least visited 15 ATM centres since Monday but could not get cash anywhere. Frustrated, Amir, damaged the glass wall of ATM centre using his knee. He repeated the same thing at an adjacent india1 ATM centre and in the process, sustained a bleeding injury to his right knee,“ Sultan Bazar inspector P Shiva Shankar Rao told the Times of India.

Speaking to the media later, Amir said, “If they give challan, they should also keep swiping machines ready. There is no cash anywhere in ATMs. It’s an inconvenience. What can one do in such a situation? I can’t just leave the bike there. I don’t have cash for auto also. A Mee Seva centre I visited also didn’t have a swiping machine. I was roaming around for two hours, and lost my cool.”

The city has been facing a severe cash crunch over the past week, with many ATMs running dry, and the queue to withdraw cash from banks, getting longer.

On Monday, there were just three functioning ATMs out of a total of 45 in the heart of Hyderabad.

According to reports, ATMs at important junctions in the city like Panjagutta, Ameerpet, Banjara Hills and Jubilee hills, had ‘out of order’ sign boards or had their shutters down.

While the reason for this sudden cash crunch is unknown, it is estimated that most of the cash was directed by authorities including the Election Commission, to the states where polls were being held.

Many have also taken to social media to vent their ire.