Two avalanches kill three people in northern Italy

Rome, March04:Three people were killed and several others were injured following two deadly avalanches through the Aosta Valley in northern Italy.

The three victims were a German, an Italian and a Belgian died when the first avalanche struck the Veny Valley near Mont Blanc south-west of Courmayeur. The alpine service of the Guardia di Finanza police said that the other who were injured are from Italy, Germany and Belgium. The group was reported to be skiing off piste when the avalanche occurred at Plan de la Gabba.

The injured people were dug out from the snow and were immediately taken to Umberto Parini hospital in Aosta by flying through emergency helicopter. Alpine experts from both services spent hours digging through the snow in the Veny Valley in a desperate bid to free the injured who were ferried to hospital by helicopter.

According to Italian news agency ANSA, one of the injured person was not identified and is in critical condition in intensive care at the hospital.

In a separate news, two other skiers were hit by a second avalanche in Colle San Carlo which is about hundred miles from north-west of Turin.