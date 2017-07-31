Two award based Malayalam movies screened at  Indian Film Festival Melbourne 2017,

Sydney,July31:Two award-winning movies — ‘Minnaminungu’ and ‘Manhole’ — will be screened at the Indian Film Festival Melbourne 2017, one of the biggest Indian film festivals outside the country. The fest will commence on August 10 and go on till 22. Manhole that bagged the Best Film and Best Director awards in the Kerala State Film Awards 2016 narrates the story a manual scavenger’s daughter.

This has made director Vidhu Vincent the first woman to win the Best Director award in the 47-year-old history of Kerala State Awards. The movie is Vidhu’s maiden attempt.

Manhole features Renu Soundar, Ravi Kumar and Shylaja J. in prominent roles. Minnaminugu, directed by Anil Thomas, shot to fame when it fetched actor Surabhi Lakshmi the Best Actress award at the 64th National film awards. The film depicts the relationship between a single mother and daughter. Charu, the daughter falls in love; she tries to migrate to Canada with her boyfriend, but doesn’t reveal this to her mother.

Her mother, played by Surabhi Lakshmi, who does odd jobs to make both ends meet, works hard to accumulate Rs 6 lakh for her daughter assuming that she is leaving to Canada for higher studies. Besides Surabhi Lakshmi, the movie has Rebecca Santhosh, Krishnan Balakrishnan and Balu Narayanan in significant roles. Lipstick Under My Burkha, directed by Alankrita Srivastava will be the opening film at the fest that has taken ‘diversity’ as the core theme. A total of 60 Indian films will be screened at the venue.