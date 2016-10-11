Two Bajrang Dal activists arrested for celebratory firing during ‘Shastra Puja’

Lucknow,Oct11:Two Bajrang Dal activists were on Tuesday arrested for carrying out celebratory firing during ‘Shastra Puja’ on the occasion of Vijayadashami in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad city.

#WATCH Celebratory firing during ‘Shastra Puja’ by Bajrang Dal on the occasion of #Vijayadashami in Moradabad (UP). 2 arrested. pic.twitter.com/BsNxhc7AMs — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 11, 2016

After the celebratory firing, the Bajrang Dal activists were also seen posing for a photograph.

‘Shastra Puja’ or weapon worship is one of the parts of the Vijaydashmi celebrations being carried out by the Hindus on the occasion.