Two Bajrang Dal activists arrested for celebratory firing during ‘Shastra Puja’

Lucknow,Oct11:Two Bajrang Dal activists were on Tuesday arrested for carrying out celebratory firing during ‘Shastra Puja’ on the occasion of Vijayadashami in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad city.

After the celebratory firing, the Bajrang Dal activists were also seen posing for a photograph.

‘Shastra Puja’ or weapon worship is one of the parts of the Vijaydashmi celebrations being carried out by the Hindus on the occasion.

