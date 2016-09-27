Two bomb attacks take place in Dresden, Germany

Dresden,Sept27:Two separate bomb attacks took place in the German city of Dresden Monday night, according to Saxony police. One of the attacks targeted a mosque while the second targeted the International Congress Center of Dresden.

No injuries have been reported from the two home made devices, only property damage, police added.

The first explosion was reported at just before 10 p.m. Monday (4 p.m ET), and the second, which affected the International Congress Center, was reported several minutes later, at 10.19 p.m.

Police say they believe the attacks were related, and that there may be a connection with the celebration of the Day of German Unity next week.

Police president Horst Kretschmar said: “Even though we do not have a letter of confession, we must assume there’s a xenophobic background.”