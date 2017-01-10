Two brothers accused of ‘disposing’ of Kim Kardashian’s $5m engagement ring in Paris heist

January 10, 2017 | By :
Two brothers accused of 'disposing' of Kim Kardashian's $5m engagement ring in Paris heist

Paris , Jan 10:Two brothers accused of ‘disposing’ of Kim Kardashian’s $5m engagement ring following a Paris heist could help get it back, it emerged today.

They are among 17 alleged criminals linked to the armed robbery of the 36-year-old reality TV star in October.

She lost her prized new 20-carat diamond engagement ring after being held up at gunpoint in an upmarket residential complex close to the American embassy.

Reality star Kim, 36, was woken at 2.35am on October 3 as she slept in her luxury Paris apartment

The unidentified brothers – who are in their 50s and live in Paris in the suburb of Raincy – are currently in custody in the French capital following a series of coordinated raids early on Monday morning.

It comes as it emerged that French authorities had also taken Ms Kardashian’s chauffeur that night and his brother into custody.

Three Paris officials confirmed the arrest of the driver and his younger brother among those taken into custody. Michael Madar, 40, and Gary Madar, 27, worked for the same livery company, according to two of the officials.

Tags: , , , , ,
Related News
PLA accused the Indian military of stopping the construction of a road in what it claims to be China’s “sovereign territory” in the Sikkim section
  Indrani Mukerjea, jailed on charges of murdering her daughter Sheena Bora,, accused by jail of instigating a riot inside Byculla prison
Amazon has accused Walmart of attempting to “bully” the IT companies
Pune police arrest an IT engineer accused of sexually abusing his niece
Turkey orders arrest of 85 energy and education ministry staff accused in attempted coup
North Korea accused the United States and South Korean intelligence agencies of plotting to kill their leader ,Kim Jong Un
Top