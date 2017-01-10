Two brothers accused of ‘disposing’ of Kim Kardashian’s $5m engagement ring in Paris heist

Paris , Jan 10:Two brothers accused of ‘disposing’ of Kim Kardashian’s $5m engagement ring following a Paris heist could help get it back, it emerged today.

They are among 17 alleged criminals linked to the armed robbery of the 36-year-old reality TV star in October.

She lost her prized new 20-carat diamond engagement ring after being held up at gunpoint in an upmarket residential complex close to the American embassy.

The unidentified brothers – who are in their 50s and live in Paris in the suburb of Raincy – are currently in custody in the French capital following a series of coordinated raids early on Monday morning.

It comes as it emerged that French authorities had also taken Ms Kardashian’s chauffeur that night and his brother into custody.

Three Paris officials confirmed the arrest of the driver and his younger brother among those taken into custody. Michael Madar, 40, and Gary Madar, 27, worked for the same livery company, according to two of the officials.