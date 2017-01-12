Two more cases of swine flu contracted by patients at Gandhi hospital,Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, Jan 12: Sample reports of two more patients at Gandhi Hospital, who are suspected to have contracted Swine Flu, are awaited.

On Sunday, a 35-year-old woman, from Yadadri, died after contracting swine flu. It is learnt that she was critical when admitted at Gandhi Hospital.

While there are no more critical patients getting treated at the hospital, doctors did not negate possibility of more patients getting admitted.

Earlier, specialists assumed that incidence of the flu is higher in winters and plummets during summers.

However, after cases were reported in 2015 summer, doctors said incidence of flu is no more limited to seasons.

“Genetic mutations might be the reason for incidence of flu during unusual times,” said Dr K Narasimhulu, former state’s swine flu nodal officer.

“Swine flu cases were reported even during onset of summers. The best method to prevent is early isolation of patient,” said Dr SV Masood, deputy superintendent at Gandhi Hospital.