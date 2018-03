Two children drowns in water fountain at Hyderabad’s Shubham Convention Hall in LB Nagar

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, October 5: In a tragic incident, two children drowned in a water fountain at Hyderabad’s Shubham Convention Hall in LB Nagar. Police have registered a case under 304-A against the Subham Convention Hall Manager.

