Two Chinese aircrafts bought byNepal Airlines to arrive in Nepal by Saturday

Kathmandu, Jan. 25: Two Chinese aircrafts bought by the Nepal Airlines Corporation are scheduled to arrive in Kathmandu by Saturday.

The aircraft to be imported are MA 60 and Y 12 which have a seat capacity of 56 and 18 respectively, reports the Himalayan Times.

The first aircraft would conduct flights to destinations in Tarai regions and the second one in the hilly areas.

According to Sugat Ratna Kansakar, Managing Director of the NAC, as the aircraft brought from China earlier experienced many technical glitches, the Chinese side had signed a commitment to make the spare parts for the aircraft in Kathmandu itself.

The aircraft this time are being brought in loan assistance.

Meanwhile, the NAC is currently doing its homework to form an agreement with an American Airlines Company, AAR Corporation, for international flights. (ANI)