Two civilians killed in J&K as Pakistan violates ceasefire

Srinagar/Jammu and Kashmir, Jan 19: Two civilians were killed, while four were injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops in Jammu and Kashmir’s RS Pura sector.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Army has also violated ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba and Kathua district on Friday.

The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have launched a retaliatory firing. The exchange of fire is still on.

More details are awaited.