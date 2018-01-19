Two civilians killed in J&K as Pakistan violates ceasefire

January 19, 2018 | By : Web Desk
Two civilians killed in J&K as Pakistan violates ceasefire

Srinagar/Jammu and Kashmir, Jan 19: Two civilians were killed, while four were injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops in Jammu and Kashmir’s RS Pura sector.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Army has also violated ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba and Kathua district on Friday.

The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have launched a retaliatory firing. The exchange of fire is still on.

More details are awaited.

Tags: , ,
Related News
Pak violates ceasefire in Jammu & Kashmir
IAF officer ‘honey-trapped’ by Pakistan- arrested for leaking classified information
UP Waqf Board Chairman wants to send Muslims opposing Ram Mandir to Pakistan
India batters Pak by 203 runs in U-19 world cup; Placed in the finals
Pakistani lord’s ‘black day’ campaign causes ruckus outside Indian High Commission
Two polio vaccinators shot dead in Pakistan
Top