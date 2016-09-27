Two class 12 students stab Delhi teacher in school

NewDelhi,Sept27:Two Class 12 students stabbed a government school teacher in west Delhi on Monday evening .

Police said that though there were around 6-7 students on the crime scene, they have identified two boys who stabbed Mukesh Kumar,45, because he had complained to their parents about their acts of indiscipline in school.

The incident was reported from the Government Boys Senior Secondary School, Sultanpuri Road, in Nangloi. School authorities said Kumar, a Hindi teacher, was allegedly stabbed with a knife in one of the school rooms after the examination was over. Kumar is critical and on ventilator support at the Balaji Action hospital.

Badan Singh, the school principal, said around 6-7 boys students were there when Kumar was stabbed. Singh said the school had rusticated one of the accused for irregular attendance.

“At around 5 pm when the exams were over, these students went to the room where Kumar was arranging the answer sheets. They attacked him with a knife,” said Singh.

Joint commissioner of police (south west) Deependra Pathak said, “A case has been registered. We have leads and are looking for them. They will be caught soon.”

Other teachers said, the student involved in the incident, used to threaten them.

“They threatened shoot us if we took action against them. We are now worried for our lives,” said a teacher.

Saumya Gupta, Director(education), said she will visit the hospital. “It looks like the students were nursing a grudge against him because he had complained to their parents. I spoke to the doctor and he told me that they are operating on Kumar.”