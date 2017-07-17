Two Congress MLAs from Manipur have joined the BJP

Manipur,July17:Two Congress MLAs from Manipur have joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, PTI reported on Monday. Kshetrimayum Biren Singh and Paonam Brojen joined the BJP on Saturday, said Works and Information Minister Thongam Biswajit Singh.

Manipur’s BJP-led coalition headed by Chief Minister N Biren Singh now comprises 31 BJP MLAs, four Naga People’s Front MLAs, four Nationalist People’s Party MLAs, and one Independent, taking its strength to 40 in the 60-member Assembly.

The Congress has now been reduced to 20 MLAs. So far, eight of 28 Congress MLAs elected in the 2017 Assembly elections have joined the BJP. The Congress had emerged the single largest party by winning 28 seats in the 60-seat Assembly in March, but the BJP had formed the government in the state with the support of other MLAs.

When asked about reports of seven parliamentary secretaries of the coalition government resigning, Singh said, “They have submitted their resignation to the chief minister to take up new assignments as the chairmen of several committees of the state assembly.” He stressed that there was no “misunderstanding” among MLAs of the ruling coalition.