Two crew members killed in Iraqi military copter crash

Tikrit, January 4: An Iraqi military helicopter crashed on Wednesday due to technical malfunction, killing two crew members, the media reported.

The chopper crashed while flying near the town of Baiji, some 200 km north of Baghdad, Xinhua news agency reported.

Iraqi security forces retrieved the bodies of the two members.

The incident occurred as the Iraqi security forces backed by anti-Islamic State coalition are carrying out a major offensive to drive out the militants from its last major stronghold in and around Mosul. IANS