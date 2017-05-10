Two daughters of an Army Subedar ,murdered at their house in Para locality in Lucknow

Lucknow,May10: Two daughters of an Army Subedar, aged 24 and 17, were found murdered today at their house in Para locality in Lucknow, sending shockwaves in the state capital.

Top police officials including the Inspector General, Lucknow rushed to the spot while the Opposition cited the incident to attack the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state on the law and order front.

According to the police, LB Singh, the father of the victims – Arti and Antima – had gone to a doctor with his wife.

On their return, the parents found their daughters had been brutally murdered with a sharp-edged weapon.

“After the incident was reported, a dog squad was pressed into service. The clues gathered by the squad are being worked out. A team from forensic science laboratory has also collected evidence from the scene of crime.

“As far as the motive of the murder is concerned, it will be too immature to comment at this stage. However, investigation into every aspect is underway,” Additional Superintendent of Police, Alambagh, Dr Meenakshi said.

Police officials said that it appeared that a sharp-edged weapon was used to kill the sisters. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, a police official said.

Meanwhile the Opposition Samajwadi Party cited the incident to attack the Adityanath government while the BJP termed the incident as “painful” but emphasised that the law and order situation was better as compared to the previous regime.

Blaming the Uttar Pradesh government for “failure” to tackle the prevailing law and order situation, SP leader Sunil Singh Sajan alleged that the incidents which have been taking place in the state for the past one-and-half months “prove that the BJP is giving patronage to criminal elements”.

“Dacoity in Gomtinagar and today’s incident are visible evidence of this,” he claimed.

UP BJP spokesperson Shalabh Mani Tripathi termed the incident as “painful” but asserted that the law and order situation had improved compared to the previous regime.

Directions had been issued to police officials to arrest the culprits, he said..

“There will be no comprise on the issue of law and order situation of the state,” the BJP spokesperson said.

A 24-year-old man was today arrested for allegedly killing the two daughters of an Army Subedar in Para locality here, with the police saying that jealousy was the motive behind the crime.

Saurav Sharma has been arrested by the police with the scissor used to kill the sisters, IG Zone A Satish Ganesh told PTI.

The bodies of the two sisters Arti (24) and Antima (17) were found in their house by their father LB Singh yesterday after he returned home.

The officer said that the accused was known to the elder sister and was jealous after seeing her with another person.

“He (the accused) did not intend to kill the younger sister but as she resisted and started shouting, he also hacked her”, the IG said.

The incident had sent shock waves in the state capital with the opposition attacking the Yogi Adityanath led BJP government in the state on the law and order front.