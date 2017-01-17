Two day winter session of Delhi Assembly begins today
New Delhi, Jan 17: The two-day winter session of the Delhi Assembly will begin today.The session comes in the wake of newly appointed Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal returning file to the Delhi Government on slashing of DTC bus fares. The issue is likely to figure during the two-day session.Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta will seek to corner the government for not inviting the Lt Governor to address the House.
