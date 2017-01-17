Two day winter session of Delhi Assembly begins today

January 17, 2017 | By :

New Delhi, Jan 17: The two-day winter session of the Delhi Assembly will begin today.The session comes in the wake of newly appointed Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal returning file to the Delhi Government on slashing of DTC bus fares. The issue is likely to figure during the two-day session.Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta will seek to corner the government for not inviting the Lt Governor to address the House.

Tags: , ,
Related News
Office of profit case: BJP demands resignation of Kejriwal, Mamata bats for Delhi CM
This porn star turned actress got her seat in Madame Tussauds museum
Jignesh Mevani was satisfied with the turnout at ‘Yuva Hunkar Rally’
‘Yuva Hunkar’: Jignesh Mewani’s  rally underway in Parliament Street
To promote safe driving; Maruti Suzuki to open 12 automated driving test centers in Delhi
Winter Session of Parliament to commence from December 15, end on January 5, 2018
Top