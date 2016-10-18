Two dead in residential fire in apartment at Cuffe Parade’s Maker Chambers in Mumbai

MUMBAI,Oct18: Two persons were burnt to death when a fire broke out in a residential apartment atCuffe Parade’s Maker Chamberson Tuesday morning.

Eight fire engines, six jumbo tankers and one ambulance were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

The flat that was gutted in the fire belonged to Shekhar Bajaj, MD, Bajaj Electricals.

According to preliminary information received from fire officials, the fire broke out in a residential apartment on the 20th floor in A wing at around 6.30 am early this morning.

In the Bajaj family flat, some family members & domestic help were stuck. All have been rescued without injury: Mumbai Fire Brigade pic.twitter.com/7jH7nk7yHo — ANI (@ANI_news) October 18, 2016

Chief Fire officer P Rahangdale said that there is an internal staircase within the 20th and 21st floor of the high rise.

“The cause of the fire is yet uncertain. Our first aim was to rescue everyone. Unfortunately till the time we reached two persons had already died. About 11 people including women and kids have been rescued,” Rahangdale said.

The blaze has been brought under control, cooling operations in progress, an official said.

Further details are awaited.