Two Delhi tourists die in Shimla

Shimla, Jan 18: Two tourists from Delhi, one of them being a newly married man, who had come to the city to enjoy the snow died today, police said.

In the first incident, Satyajit Singh (30), the newly married tourist from Basant Vihar in New Delhi, died while he was enjoying a horse ride at adjoining tourist resort of Kufri, some 13 km from here, they said.

Police sources said Singh felt acute chest pain while he was enjoying the horse ride and was immediately rushed to IGMC (Indira Gandhi Medical College) here, where he was declared brought dead.

Singh had come to enjoy snow along with his wife and relatives.

The post-mortem would be conducted tomorrow, senior medical superintendent IGMC Dr Ramesh said.

In another incident, 75-year-old Lakhpatra Gupta from Rajinder Nagar in New Delhi died near Sankatmochan temple here this evening.

It is yet to be ascertained whether he died of cold or some other reason but his relatives said his heart beat stopped due to cold as he was aged.