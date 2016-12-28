Two earthquakes strike near Lake Tahoe with 5.7 temblors

December 28, 2016 | By :
Two earthquakes strike near Lake Tahoe with 5.7 temblors

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California: Two earthquakes struck early Wednesday near Lake Tahoe, and their rumblings were felt across areas of two states.

The U.S. Geological Surveys says the two magnitude 5.7 temblors were both centered in a remote area of Nevada near the California line, about 70 miles southeast of Lake Tahoe.

The moderate quakes, which struck at 12:18 a.m. and 12:22 a.m., were followed by a series of smaller aftershocks.

The USGS says the quakes were felt in such areas as Carson City, Nevada, and Yosemite National Park and Mammoth Lakes in California, all roughly 60 miles from the epicenter.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Karnataka private hospitals closed, around fifty thousand doctors on strike to protest new medical bill
Bank unions go on one-day nationwide strike against demonetization costs and financial stand of govt
Mumbaikars stranded on Rakshabandhan Day as around 37,000 employees of BEST go on strike
Drivers on strike: Ola and Uber taxis not availabe till Tuesday
Chilean mine workers vote to strike at world no.1 copper Escondida mine
Petrol pumps all across the country to join in nationwide strike on Nov 15
Top