Two employees of Sri Radha Rani Temple at UP’s Barsana allegedly rapes pilgrim in temple premises

Barsana/Uttar Pradesh, September 15: Two employees of the Sri Radha Rani Temple at Uttar Pradesh’s Barsana have allegedly raped a pilgrim in the temple premises. The pilgrim is from Odisha who visited the temple on September 11.

Reportedly, the Uttar Pradesh police have arrested both the rapists on Thursday evening.

The arrested temple employees are Kanhaiyya Yadav and Panga Thakur. They are working as a watchman and cook in the temple. They were taken into custody on the basis of the Pilgrim’s medical report.

The action came after Mathura’s Senior Superintendent of Police Swapnil Mamgai intervened as local police allegedly did not act on the victim’s complaint.

The two accused have been suspended by the temple management, according to Krishna Murari Goswami, a senior temple official.