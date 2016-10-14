Two engineering students killed after car plunges into Kabini canal

Chamarajanagar,Oct14: In a tragic accident, two Engineering students were killed after their car plunged into the Kabini Canal near Alur on Thursday; another student managed to escape with injuries.

The deceased were identified as Darshan and Karthik, both aged 21 and from Mysuru. The student who escaped with injuries is also Darshan from Mysuru.

It is said that they were final year Mechanical Engineering students at Ekalavya Engineering College in Ummathuru village. They resided in Mysuru and traveled to college together. They usually traveled by bus but decided to go by car on Thursday.

Sources say that as they were on their way to college, the car rammed into the barrier wall of the bridge and plunged into the Kabini canal below.

Two were killed on the spot while Darshan opened the car door and swam to safety; he was admitted to a hospital in T Narasipur.

Fire and Emergency Services and police were pressed into action and they managed to retrieve the bodies. The bodies were sent to T Narasipur Government Hospital for the post-mortem.