Two ‘foreign fighters’ arrested in Australia for joining front in Syria

November 3, 2016 | By :

Sydney,Nov3:Two men were arrested in Australia Thursday on suspicion of breaching the country’s foreign fighter laws, with one to be charged with joining the Al-Nusra Front in Syria.

It followed a series of raids across Sydney by the New South Wales Joint Counter Terrorism team, with the other person detained after allegedly trying to travel to Syria to fight with the Islamic State group.

Australian Federal Police assistant commissioner for counter terrorism Neil Gaughan said it had been a protracted investigation as gathering evidence from Syria was “extremely difficult”.

“We have arrested these gentlemen as quickly as we possibly could,” he said, adding that those returning from either Syria or Iraq could carry out violent acts once back in Australia.

“The challenge for our members is to gather evidence to an appropriate standard to enable a prosecution,” he said.

A 24-year-old is due to be charged later Thursday with “incursions into foreign states with the intention of engaging in hostile activities” and faces up to 20 years in jail.

Police claim he left for Syria in July 2013 to join Al-Nusra — the former name of ex-Al-Qaeda affiliate Fateh al-Sham Front — before returning to Australia six months later.

A 17-year-old will be charged with attempting to travel to a conflict zone and encouraging others to do the same, for which he could face a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Tags: , , , , ,
Related News
Taxi aggregator Ola to go international with launch of services in Australia
Over 10,000 killed in last 40 months in Syria
Butler’s ton powers England to 302 in series decider
IS Kerala recruit killed in Syria
India emerges as Australia’s fastest growing market for tourism
Manual scavenging horror: 8 residents of posh locality arrested on workers death
Top