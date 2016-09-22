Two fresh infiltration bids along LoC foiled: Army

Srinagar, Sep 22: The Army today foiled two infiltration bids along the Line of Control by militants trying to sneak into the Kashmir Valley from Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

“Even as counter-infiltration operations continue in Uri and Nowgam sectors, two more infiltration bids have been successfully foiled by the army at two different places in Nowgam sector,” an army spokesman said.

The army has been engaged in counter infiltration operations in Uri and Nowgam sectors for the past two days in which one soldier has been killed. There were reports of at least eight militants getting killed in the Uri operation but no bodies have been recovered so far.

The spokesperson said the Army has enhanced vigil in view of increased infiltration attempts along the LoC .

“In the wee hours of today, two separate groups, trying to sneak in, were intercepted and forced to flee back,” he added.