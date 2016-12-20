Two frustrated men smash ATM after failing to withdraw cash in Manipur

Imphal, Dec 20: Two persons, including a policeman, have been arrested in Manipur on charges of destroying an ATM here after failing to get cash, police said on Wednesday.

Hemchandra Oinam, who is from Manipur Rifles, and Bobby Nameirakpam entered an ATM booth belonging to the State Bank of India located at the PWD complex on Tuesday evening to draw money. When they realized the ATM was dry, they smashed its screen and the machine itself.

An official said CRPF personnel at the PWD office overpowered the two men and handed them over to police. A police officer said: “An FIR has been lodged against them. It is a serious crime since a security personnel was involved in the destruction of public property.”

Meanwhile, three Village Defence Force personnel who beat up a journalist here have tendered an unqualified apology to him.

Oinam Lukhoi, an MLA, brought the accused to the Press Club where they apologized to journalist Rakesh Sharma for beating him up on Monday while he was photographing people jumping the queue at a bank. Most ATMs in Manipur are shut down due to lack of cash following the demonetisation of high value currency.