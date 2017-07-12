Two girl suicide bombers killed at least three people at a market in the northeastern Nigerian city of Maiduguri

July 12, 2017 | By :
Suicide attack in Balochistan leaves one dead, 22 injured. Representational picture.

Abuja,July12:Two girl suicide bombers killed at least three people and wounded 17 at a market in the northeastern Nigerian city of Maiduguri on Sunday, a spokesman for state emergency agency NEMA, Sani Datti, said.

Residents said about nine people had been killed.

Boko Haram Islamists have been waging an insurgency for seven years in the region to try to establish an Islamic state.

The jihadists have frequently targeted crowded areas – such as markets, places of worship and refugee camps – in suicide bomb attacks across northeast Nigeria and in neighbouring Cameroon and Niger.

They have killed some 15,000 people and forced more than two million people to flee their homes.

Nigeria’s army has pushed the militant group back to its stronghold in the vast Sambisa forest in the past few months but the group still stages suicide bombings.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Stock market rebounded: Gains momentum on Day 2 of 2018
Suicide bombers target government offices,TV station in Afghanistan
Three hundred year old museum of weights and measures,first of its kind, situated in Chamarajpet market area of Davangere
Nigerian smuggler national arrested with drugs worth Rs. 4 crore in Kullu
Nigeria soldiers find Chibok schoolgirl with baby abandoned
Bomb blasts in market in central Baghdad kills 28
Top