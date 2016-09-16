Two girls gang-raped by teenagers in front of their friends in Delhi park

NewDelhi,Sept16:In a shocking crime that took place in Outer Delhi’s Aman Vihar area, two young girls meeting their boyfriends in a secluded park were allegedly gang-raped by a group of five youths late on Wednesday evening.

The assailants thrashed the victims’ boyfriends, tied them up, dragged the girls, aged 17 and 18, to bushes nearby and took turns to rape them.

Acting on the description of the accused provided by the girls and their boyfriends, the police led by Vikramjit Singh, DCP (Outer), nabbed four suspects on Thursday. The fifth, believed to have led the gang, has been identified and a hunt is on to nab him.

Investigators said some of the arrested youth claimed they were minors and that their age was being verified. One of them is pursuing BA through correspondence whereas the other four are school dropouts.

The girls live with their families in Kirari area and work in factories in the area. They have told police that after work they sometimes meet their boyfriends, aged 19 and 20 respectively, in a secluded open field near Mundka metro station.

The two couples were spending some time together again on Wednesday evening when the five youths walked past. “The accused approached the two couples and demanded that the girls oblige them sexually,” said a senior police officer.

When the couples objected to their demands, the five youths allegedly began assaulting the boys with sticks, all the while threatening to get them arrested. They then tied up the duo before dragging the girls away into bushes nearby.

The youths threatened to eliminate them all if they reported the matter to police. The girls returned to their boyfriends, untied them and walked to the nearby road after which they informed the police.

The boys are injured but not seriously, the police said. The girls, meanwhile, were sent for medical examination which indicated rape. A case of gang-rape, causing hurt, wrongful restraint and under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) was subsequently registered at the Aman Vihar police station.

Thereafter, several teams were constituted to identify and nab the accused. The description of the accused provided by the victims helped in identifying them.

The arrested youths have allegedly confessed to the crime and have revealed the name of their fifth accomplice. The police are verifying if they have targeted more such couples in the past.