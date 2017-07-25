Two groups  clash near Majlis-E-Ithehad-ulMuslimeen party headquarters at Darussalam over a cricket match.

HYDERABAD,July25: Tension prevailed near Majlis-E-Ithehad-ulMuslimeen (MIM) party headquarters at Darussalamlate on Sunday after two groups clashed over a cricket match. Following the incident, heavy police forces were deployed in Aghapura and other adjoining areas in Habeebnagar. However, the police have booked both groups for rioting.

Tension sparked in Darussalam grounds after a police constable of city armed headquarters Suresh Kumar, a resident of nearby Swamy Dayanand Nagar, allegedly parked his two-wheeler near the place, where the youths of another community were playing cricket. He was asked to remove his vehicle from the ground, upon which he allegedly picked an argument.

Afight broke out between two groups. The situation worsened after members of other communities arrived at the ground and joined the fight. Youths belonging to one community allegedly then entered SD Nagar area and damaged some parked vehicles. After being alerted about the incident, the police moved in and teams of Commissioner’s Task force were pressed into service.

During the incident, two youths belonging to Patel Nagar sustained injuries and were shifted to Government hospital, Nampally for outpatient treatment.

Armed pickets were posted in the troublesome areas and police forces were stationed at the MIM Party headquarters. The Habeebnagar police registered two counter cases under IPC sections 147,148 (Rioting with deadly weapons), 324 (Causing grevious hurt) and 427 (Causing mischief).

According to sources, the cops have obtained CCTV footage and are trying to identify all the accused.

“Though we have registered cases in connection with the incident, the process of investigation is still in progress,” said inspector of Habeeb Nagar, P Madhukar Swamy.