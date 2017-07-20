Two Gurdaspur girls who had concocted a story about drowning themselves return home

Gurdaspur, July 18Two Gurdaspur girls who had concocted a story to show they had drowned in a canal while clicking selfies, but had actually run away from home allegedly “in search of big money”, have returned home.

The duo, Nisha and Lovepreet, had to sell their mobile phone to pay for their return fare from New Delhi to Amritsar. The police brought the girls to Gurdaspur. They would be handed over to their parents. They had cooked up the story to flee their homes in search of “money” in any big city to help their parents, SHO at the Kahnuwan police station in Gurdaspur, Harjit Singh said.

The girls returned to Amritsar and from there the police brought them to their home in Gurdaspur, he said, adding “they will be counselled and no case will be registered against them.” Seventeen-year-old Sophiahad earlier said that her sister Lovepreet Kaur (19) and her cousin Nisha (18) had drowned in a canal while taking a selfie, but later spilled the beans, the SHO said.

Police became suspicious after the bodies of the girls could not be found from the UBDC canal at the Gurdaspur-Sri Hargobindpur road, he said. “They took a lift from a truck driver telling him that they had just joined the police department and were going to join work at Chandigarh,” Singh said. Later, at Delhi when they realised their mistake and ran out of money, they decided to return home, the SHO said.