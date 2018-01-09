Two held with fake identities at IGI airport, case registered

New Delhi, Jan 9 : The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) apprehended two passengers in a forgery case at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

CISF CCTV observer Sub-Inspector A. K. Singh yesterday observed suspicious activities of two passengers while they were entering through the departure gate No.08 of IGI Airport. He kept the passengers under CCTV surveillance and informed the matter to CISF surveillance staff at departure area.

Both were intercepted at Indigo check-in counter and the security staffs were also called.

On intervention by CISF and Indigo Airlines Security, the passengers revealed that they had entered into the terminal building by showing an e-ticket and forged IDs (Aadhar Cards) of Naresh Kumar and Mohammad Salman Khan.

After probe, they were identified as Mohammad Mustaqueem and Adil.

On further enquiry, it came to notice that a group of 20 passengers were bound for Goa by flight No. 6E-9222 and out of the said group; Naresh Kumar and Salman Khan were not travelling.

Adil and Mustaqueem entered the terminal building after impersonating Naresh, Salman with e-ticket of said flight and forged Aadhaar Cards.

Both of them along with impersonated IDs and system tickets were handed over to Delhi Police by CISF for further legal action.

A case has been registered under section 420 against the two passengers. (ANI)