Two hospitals targeted in air strikes in Syria’s Aleppo

Damascus,Sept28:Airstrikes targeted the two largest hospitals in the eastern part of Aleppo, Syria early Wednesday.

Damage from the strikes temporarily knocked the hospitals out of service, further limiting medical care in a city that has been hit hard by more than five years of fighting.

The M2 and M10 hospitals are in the part of Aleppo held by rebels who opposed President Bashar al-Assad.

Syrian forces this week announced a new offensive to try to regain control of Aleppo. That move follows the breakdown of the latest cease-fire in Syria that was meant to bring deliveries of food and medical aid to Aleppo and other areas along with the break in violence. Few deliveries were made, and a convoy headed for Aleppo was hit by an airstrike.

Adham Sahloul of the Syrian American American Medical Society said Wednesdays airstrikes were deliberate, and that there are only 29 doctors left in eastern Aleppo to treat 350,000 people.

It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the attacks on the hospitals. Militaries from Syria, its ally Russia, and as a U.S.-led coalition are all bombing targets in Syria and at various times have blamed each other for airstrikes that hit civilian targets.