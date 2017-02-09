Two hurt in Sicily as renovated cinema wall collapses

Rome, Feb 9: Two builders were injured in Sicily on Wednesday when a wall of a cinema they were renovating collapsed.

The two workmen were pulled out from the rubble and taken to hospital after the accident near the western Sicilian port city of Trapani.

Fireman and sniffer dogs were trying to find any other victims but there were not believed to have been any other people inside the building when the wall collapsed.

The cinema in the town of Campobello di Mazara had been closed for years and its renovation began in November.

