Two IITGuwahati students arrested for allegedly molesting three girl students of Gauhati University

GUWAHATI, Feb9: Two IIT-Guwahati students were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly molesting three girl students of Gauhati University.

Kunal Kumbhakar and Ajay Dey, students of civil and electronics engineering departments respectively, molested the girls, who were at the IIT campus to participate its annual cultural event Alcheringa, after spiking their drinks.

The alleged molestation took place on the night of February 3 but the victims lodged a police complaint on Tuesday. Guwahati police have recorded the victims’ statements and sent the two students to judicial custody.