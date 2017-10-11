Two Indian Air Force guard commandos killed in gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora

Srinagar/Jammu and Kashmir, October 11: Two Indian Air Force guard commandos and two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were killed in a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Wednesday, according to an army official.

The soldiers died were identified as Sergeant Milind Kishor and Corporal Nilesh Kumar.

The soldiers, as well as the militants, were killed after the security forces launched a cordon search operation in the Hajin area of Bandipora district after being informed of the presence of terrorists in the area, early on Wednesday, he said.

The terrorist opened fire on the security forces. This lead to a gunbattle, the official said.

The Garud commandos were seriously injured in the firing with the terrorists. They were part of the operation for training purpose.

The wounded personnel were immediately taken to the 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar. But before long they succumbed to death.

Two terrorists have been killed in the battle so far. The slain militants belonged to LeT, said the officer.

One among the militant killed is a Pakistani named Ali alias Abu Maaz, and the other, a local militant Nasrullah Mir.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) S P Vaid said these militants were involved in a number of terror attacks in which security forces personnel and civilians were killed.

“It is a big success for security forces,” Vaid said.