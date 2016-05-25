Two Indian-origin sisters killed in car crash in Australia

Melbourne, May 25: Two Indian-origin sisters werekilled when their car collided with a truck in north-eastAustralia.

Anjumol, 23, and Asha Mathew, 18, were returning homewhen their car rammed into a truck at Peaks Crossing inQueensland on Monday.

A missing complaint was lodged by their family friendsRanjeet Vadassery and Anish Mathew when the sisters did notreturn home.

The police confirmed the death of the duo on late Monday.

“They were wonderful young people, and it’s a very bigloss for all of us personally,” Vadassery said.

“We both hail from Kerala and it’s a small close knitcommunity in Toowoomba. Since then a lot of friends have gottogether on many occasions while we were students with churchand cultural activities,” he said.

A student of University of Southern Queensland, Anjumolwas a nurse at Lourdes home and her sister was following hersister’s footsteps and studying nursing at the same varsity.

The sisters and other relatives of the deceased areworking out modalities with the Indian embassy to bring thebodies to India for cremation. Their parents still live inIndia.