Two Indians die among 39 people killed in nightclub in Istanbul

January 2, 2017
Islamic State terror group claims responsibility for New Year attack on Turkish nightclub leaving 39 killed.

New Delhi, Jan 2: Two Indians were among 39 people killed in a terror attack at a nightclub in Istanbul, Turkey early today as they were celebrating the new year, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj confirmed.
“I have bad news from Turkey.
We have lost two Indian nationals in the Istanbul attack.
Indian Ambassador is on way to Istanbul,” she said in series of tweets.
The victims are Abis Rizvi, son of a former Rajya Sabha MP and Khushi Shah from Gujarat, she said.

