Two Indians killed in Oman road accident

Two Indians have been killed and four others including three children injured when the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a vehicle in Oman, a media report said on Thursday. Kerala residents Pottachole Ameer, 32, and his mother-in-law Kavumpuram Jemeela, 45, died in the accident which took place on the Barka-Nakhal road, about 70 km from Muscat.

Ameer’s wife and their three children have been injured in the accident which occurred when their car collided with a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction late on Tuesday, Times of Oman reported. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital where the condition of two children is stated to be critical. Ameer’s father-in-law, who works in Dubai, has reached Oman to assist the family.

Ameer, who had been living in Oman for a decade, owned a hypermarket in Nakhal for the last three months. Meanwhile, Shameer, who is co-ordinating the efforts to repatriate the bodies of victims to India, said it would happen only on Monday.

“As the next few days are holidays here in Oman, we will not be able to process the papers required to send back the bodies,” Shameer added.