Berlin,June23:On Thursday two individuals were killed in a storm that swept crosswise over northern Germany, felling trees and upsetting rail and air traffic.

A 50-year-old man was murdered when his car was hit by a falling tree in a town south of Lueneburg, and a 83-year-old lady was killed when her car slammed into a fallen tree on a highway close to the city of Hanover.

The storm kept on seething through quite a bit of Thursday night over Berlin.

Disturbance to rail administrations kept going till today, with national rail administrator Deutsche Bahn cautioning of postponements amongst Hanover and Hamburg, Hamm and Bielefeld, and Berlin and Dresden.

Berlin’s Tegel and Schoenefeld air terminals said on Twitter that air traffic had returned to normal after the tempest caused issues on Thursday.

The German Meteorological Service revealed heavy storms the nation over on Thursday, packing torrential rain, hail and winds of up to 120 kilometres (75 miles) per hour.