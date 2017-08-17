Two ISIS-Khorasan leaders killed by security forces in Afghanistan

Kabul/Afghanistan, August 17: The security forces neutralized two key leaders of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria-Khorasan (ISIS-K), the Afghanistan branch of the terrorist group in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan. As per Khaama Press report, the incident took place after the insurgents launched an attack on the security posts and houses on Monday night.

The police said the killed ISIS-K leaders have been identified as Khushal and Israel. The Afghan and U.S. forces are carrying out regular strikes against the ISIS insurgents as an anti-ISIS operation is underway in Nangarhar province.

Earlier, the United States military had confirmed the killing of a senior member and the destruction of a media hub of the ISIS-K.

An airstrike in Achin, Nangarhar province, had killed Jawad Khan, the senior director of ISIS-K media production, and destroyed a major media production hub for the group, disrupting its connections to ISIS’s main branch in Syria.

U.S. Forces-Afghanistan had said that Khan’s removal “will deprive the group of an experienced media production director and a skilled propagandist.”

Commander Gen. John Nicholson had further stated that the death “will disrupt the ISIS-K network, degrade their recruitment process and hinder their attempts to conduct international operations.” (ANI)