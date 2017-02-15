Two journalists shot dead during Facebook Live news broadcast in Dominican Republic:

London , Feb. 15: In a shocking development from the Dominican Republic, two radio journalists were shot after gunmen opened fire during a news bulletin which was being broadcast on Facebook Live.

According to the Guardian, Luís Manuel Medina, the presenter of the news programme Milenio Caliente, was killed while on air on Tuesday morning, while producer and director Leo Martínez was shot dead in an adjacent office at the radio station FM 103.5.

Gunfire could be heard during the Facebook Live video, along with a woman yelling “Shots! Shots! Shots!” before the transmission abruptly cuts off.

Police said the shooting occurred in San Pedro de Macorís.

Three men have been arrested, but none have been charged, as the Police says they do not have a motive yet. (ANI)