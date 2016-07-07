Two killed due to landslide in Assam

Guwahati, July 7  Two persons including a minor were killed and two others injured on Thursday due to a landslide in Assam’s Kamrup district.

Police said the incident took place at 11 Mile Area under Sonapur police station in the district.

“A guard wall caved in on the house of the Bishal Sharma due to landslide triggered by incessant rains since last night,” police said adding that while Bishal Sharma and his daughter Nanu Sharma (13) were killed on the spot, his wife Radha Sharma and another daughter Puja Sharma were injured during the incident.

