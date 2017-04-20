Two killed, ten injured after truck hits auto-rickshaw in West Bengal

Midnapore/West Bengal, April 20: At least two students were killed and ten were injured after a truck hit their auto-rickshaw on the Northern Highway 60 in the West Midnapore district of West Bengal.

The accident took place near Bhadutala of Salboni Police station.

The auto-rickshaw was carrying twelve students of Bhadutala Vivekananda High School.

The injured students were rescued by the locals and sent to a nearby hospital.

The police personnel who came to control the situation were attacked by the agitated public which resulted in hospitalisation of Inspector General Biswajit Saha and a constable. (ANI)

