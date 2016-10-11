Two killed in train-Bolero collision in Rajasthan

Jaisalmer,Oct11: A Bolero collided with a Jodhpur-Jaisalmer passenger train on Monday afternoon at an unmanned railway crossing between Jetha Chandhan and Thaiyat Hamira railway stations, around 25km from Jaislamer, killing two people and injuring one.

The condition of the injured is said to be serious. He has been taken to Jaisalmer. Following the incident, the rail traffic between Jodhpur and Jaisalmer was disrupted. A train was sent to the spot and efforts are on to clear the track.

“The driver could not see the fast approaching train,” police said, adding the bodies have been handed over to family members after postmortem.

A JCB has also been sent. SP Guarav Yadav confirmed the accident. Bariyam Khan(48) and Jusab Khan(22), both residents of Jasurna, were crossing the track when their SUV collided with the oncoming train. Both of them died on the spot, while the third person, who was also in the vehicle, was seriously injured. The Lathi police are investigating the case.

According to Jodhpur railway division spokesperson Gopal Sharma, the Jodhpur-Jaisalmer passenger (54820) was on its way to Jaisalmer when it collided with the Bolero (RJ15-U-1054) at Sanwara unmanned crossing, between Jetha Chandhan and Thaiyat Hamira stations, at around 2.15pm. Since the front part of the engine was damaged in the accident, a new engine was sent to the spot. After receiving the news, family members and relatives of the deceased reached the accident site.