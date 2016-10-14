Two killed and two others injured in Muzaffarnagar road accident in UP

Lucknow,Oct14:Two youths were killed and as many women seriously injured when the two bikes on which they were travelling collided near Jat Mujhera village here, police said Friday.

The incident took place Thursday evening on Bhopa Road. The injured women were rushed to hospital in a serious condition, they said.

In another incident, a nine-year-old boy, Kaif, was crushed to death by a speeding vehicle near Baghra stand here Thursday evening.

Irate locals protested against the incident, police said, adding, the body has been sent for postmortem.